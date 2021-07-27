Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.64 Million Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 188.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,205 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 592.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGE. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

NYSE:OGE opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.40%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

