Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,022,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 340,062 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.62% of Criteo worth $139,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at $36,126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at $29,444,000. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at $21,481,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at $16,984,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter worth $14,541,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.04.

CRTO stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.11. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

