CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €87.00 by Warburg Research

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) received a €87.00 ($102.35) target price from Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.47% from the company’s current price.

COP has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €80.00 ($94.12).

COP stock opened at €68.25 ($80.29) on Tuesday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a twelve month high of €85.40 ($100.47). The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €66.95.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

