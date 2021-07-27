Colliers Securities Initiates Coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

Analysts at Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CSR. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $91.60 on Tuesday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.97. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,054.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.