HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,453 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.54% of HNI worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in HNI in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in HNI by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HNI by 701.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in HNI by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in HNI in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

In other HNI news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $75,238.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,288,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,467 shares of company stock valued at $929,558 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.