D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $9.82 Million Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,403 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.52% of Kura Oncology worth $9,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KURA. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 108.3% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 133.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,474,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,480 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 38.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,241,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,363,000 after acquiring an additional 621,806 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 169.8% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 732,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after acquiring an additional 460,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,669,000 after acquiring an additional 291,590 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KURA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.29 and a current ratio of 24.29.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

