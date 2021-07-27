D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 382,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,665 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $14,905,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 81,842 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,771.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CPF opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $703.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.52.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

