D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 204,536 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.50% of Healthcare Services Group worth $10,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCSG. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

