Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE:CSH.UN opened at C$13.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.28. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,880.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.16, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$9.40 and a 12 month high of C$13.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

