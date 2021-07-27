Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.13

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Ameriprise Financial has raised its dividend by 26.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $251.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.78 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $269.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.81.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.10.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

