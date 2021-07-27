BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th.

ZRE opened at C$26.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.71. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$18.72 and a twelve month high of C$26.94.

