eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 101.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,539 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.17% of eXp World worth $11,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 172.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 67,670 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 227.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 68,909 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 125.3% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 42.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 85,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in eXp World by 45.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 200,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 62,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,611.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $1,393,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,047,240. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.30. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.02 and a beta of 2.84.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

