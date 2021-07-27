Eaton Vance Management Acquires 217 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,499 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $10,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22,339.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

STX stock opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,322 shares of company stock valued at $10,713,666. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

