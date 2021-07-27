D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 620,282 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 620,282 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 185.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 145.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 316.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period.

Get Realogy alerts:

In other news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at $344,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RLGY shares. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Realogy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.