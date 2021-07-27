Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 171.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,758 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.11% of Alkermes worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,688,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 59.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,828,000 after buying an additional 1,308,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Alkermes by 43.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,991,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after acquiring an additional 911,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alkermes by 64.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,133,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,845,000 after acquiring an additional 838,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 173.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 511,844 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

In other Alkermes news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 19,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $430,441.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 236,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,221,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 479,609 shares of company stock valued at $10,686,156 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.75. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

