14,265 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,265 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $610,604,000 after purchasing an additional 370,735 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 2,875.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 103,834 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $289.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.70 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $109.17 and a 52-week high of $300.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.42.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

