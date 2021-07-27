Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,577 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after buying an additional 12,607,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $220,881,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718,985 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,542 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Plug Power by 113.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,695,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,473 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.26.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

