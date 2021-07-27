Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 100 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.9% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $4,593,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on JKHY. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $175.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.37. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

