Bamco Inc. NY Acquires New Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Vericel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vericel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vericel by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vericel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

In other news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,107 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 665.50 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

