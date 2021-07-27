KeyCorp Increases Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $166.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDNS. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.19.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $144.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $97.45 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,434,304.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,856,350. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

