CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Receives “Outperform Overweight” Rating from National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CEU. TD Securities upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.70 in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.46.
CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$1.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$421.80 million and a P/E ratio of 56.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.82. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.05.
In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$60,846.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,054,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,574,328.88. Also, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 200,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,289,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74. Insiders sold 95,165 shares of company stock worth $178,025 in the last 90 days.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
