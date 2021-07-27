CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Receives “Outperform Overweight” Rating from National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CEU. TD Securities upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.70 in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.46.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$1.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$421.80 million and a P/E ratio of 56.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.82. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.05.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$260.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.1307927 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$60,846.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,054,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,574,328.88. Also, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 200,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,289,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74. Insiders sold 95,165 shares of company stock worth $178,025 in the last 90 days.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

