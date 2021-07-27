Kemper (KMPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Kemper to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, analysts expect Kemper to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kemper alerts:

NYSE:KMPR opened at $68.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.40. Kemper has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. Raymond James cut Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.