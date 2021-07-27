Short Interest in Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) Grows By 625.0%

Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AXPWQ opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Axion Power International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.
Axion Power International Company Profile
