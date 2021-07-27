OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) Short Interest Update

OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 88.8% from the June 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,004,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OTR Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,280,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OTR Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of OTR Acquisition by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 303,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,023 shares during the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTRA stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. OTR Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

