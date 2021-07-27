Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%.

BRO stock opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.76. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

