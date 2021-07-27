SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.450-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.35 million.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $58.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays began coverage on SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.43.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $329,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $151,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,022,500 shares of company stock valued at $152,520,750 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

