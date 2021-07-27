Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Short Interest Update

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 9,800.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:BIOIF opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06. Biome Grow has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

Get Biome Grow alerts:

Biome Grow Company Profile

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Biome Grow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Grow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.