Owens & Minor (OMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Owens & Minor has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.75-4.25 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Owens & Minor to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.81. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $49.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,795 in the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

