Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Announces Earnings Results

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS.

NYSE ARE opened at $196.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $197.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

