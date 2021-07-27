Short Interest in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Increases By 555.4%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 555.4% from the June 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.99. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $57.64 and a 1-year high of $93.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 585.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

