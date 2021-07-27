Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.0095 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio is -2.27%.

BOSSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hugo Boss from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

