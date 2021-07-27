LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Up 72,300.0% in July

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a growth of 72,300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LXXGF opened at 0.41 on Tuesday. LexaGene has a 12-month low of 0.39 and a 12-month high of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.51.

LexaGene Company Profile

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

