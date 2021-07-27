LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Up 72,300.0% in July

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a growth of 72,300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:LXXGF opened at 0.41 on Tuesday. LexaGene has a 12-month low of 0.39 and a 12-month high of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.51.
LexaGene Company Profile
