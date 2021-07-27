Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Short Interest Update

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,400 shares, a growth of 9,936.8% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,198,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GTLL opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Global Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.
About Global Technologies
See Also: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Global Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.