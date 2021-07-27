Pizza Price Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $1.35 million and $3,198.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001866 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.72 or 0.01151174 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010999 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

