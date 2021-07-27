Niftyx Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $311,020.00 (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000684 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 173.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $13.37 million and $311,020.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00049757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.26 or 0.00808065 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00131277 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

