Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $338.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $338.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.18.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

