Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $1.09 Million Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $180.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $112.68 and a 12 month high of $185.70. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.20.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

FSV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.17.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

