Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $1.19 Million in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.11% of MarineMax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HZO. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

NYSE HZO opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.80. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,195,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $1,754,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.