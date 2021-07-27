Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 23,353 Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 108.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after buying an additional 136,698 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,276,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 551,513 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after purchasing an additional 247,981 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. Analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.