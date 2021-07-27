AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 56,921 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 335.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,865 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,921 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Southside Bancshares worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 112.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $43.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

