Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 16,487 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,487 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $29,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

In related news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares in the company, valued at $552,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,328 shares of company stock worth $8,802,676 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

