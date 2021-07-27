Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,549 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.00.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $256.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

