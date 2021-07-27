Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 24,660 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 506,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,660 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $25,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 40.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,807,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 22.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 57,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STLD opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,745 shares of company stock valued at $17,194,185 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

