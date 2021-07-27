Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 24,660 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 506,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,660 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $25,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 40.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,807,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 22.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 57,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of STLD opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.
In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,745 shares of company stock valued at $17,194,185 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.
