finnCap Group plc (LON:FCAP) Increases Dividend to GBX 1 Per Share

finnCap Group plc (LON:FCAP) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from finnCap Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FCAP opened at GBX 37.63 ($0.49) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.31. The firm has a market cap of £66.45 million and a PE ratio of 8.93. finnCap Group has a 12 month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 49 ($0.64).

In other news, insider Tom Hayward sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50), for a total value of £123,500 ($161,353.54).

finnCap Group plc provides various financial services to various growth companies in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate financing, equity capital markets and corporate broking, mergers and acquisitions, IPO, financial advisory, research, dual-track, sales trading and market making, private fundraising, sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, and debt advisory services, as well as engages in the equity sale, and institutional stockbroking activities.

