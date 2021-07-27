EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

EnLink Midstream has decreased its dividend by 54.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EnLink Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of -1,900.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EnLink Midstream to earn $0.13 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 292.3%.

NYSE ENLC opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.38 and a beta of 3.54. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $64,185.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 37,310 shares of company stock valued at $183,951 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

