QinetiQ Group plc (QNTQY) to Issue Dividend of $0.38 on September 10th

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3806 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQY opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45.

QNTQY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QinetiQ Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

