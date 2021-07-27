Mastech Digital (MHH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.08 million. On average, analysts expect Mastech Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

