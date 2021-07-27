Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,260 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 167,461 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.39% of Old National Bancorp worth $12,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after buying an additional 70,885 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,770,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 586,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 33,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

