Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,501 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.28% of Bruker worth $26,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,921,000 after buying an additional 85,446 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,464 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Bruker by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Bruker by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bruker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

