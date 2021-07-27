Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,598 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.20% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $27,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,785,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of XRAY opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.66. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 80.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.